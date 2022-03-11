Salem man arrested in homicide case

Detectives arrested Ivan Hererra-Ortiz on March 10. Deputies found Roberto Gorie shot and killed inside a car on Feb. 25.

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem man is facing murder charges in connection to a homicide in late February, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives with the sheriff's office arrested 20-year-old Ivan Hererra-Ortiz on March 10. He is being held at the Marion County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

On Feb. 25 around 7:22 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a crash in a residential area of unincorporated East Salem. Deputies found a black Honda Civic on its top on Vernon Street Northeast near Herrin Road Northeast. The sheriff's office said a man inside the vehicle was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 37-year-old Roberto Gorie. An autopsy on Feb. 26 determined Gorie's died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to call detective Jessica Van Horn at (503)584-6211 or to submit an anonymous tip by texting "TIPMCSO" to 84741.

