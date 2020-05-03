SALEM, Ore. — Capital Park Wesleyan Church in Salem hosts a community dinner every Wednesday. This Wednesday evening was no different. The pastor was hoping to run into a man he has come to know as Chris.

"I bet he's really scared," said Pastor Claude Alley.

Sometime over the last week, Chris was asleep in the alcove of the church when several young people, most likely teenagers, robbed him. The suspects came armed with what appeared to be a gun.

The homeless man was sleeping in this alcove when he was robbed.

"It's disgusting," said Alley. "Here's one of the most vulnerable people in the community and you're arousing him out of his sleep at gunpoint."

It's unclear what exactly the suspects got away with. People who live in the neighborhood say that is a moot point. They say what happened is beyond wrong.

"Disgust," said Kendall Wigginton. "Rage."

"I was heartbroken when I realized we knew who it was," said Tonya Wigginton. "How scary."

The community is rallying around Chris. They have collected bags full of things for him. He is top of mind, and the teens who victimized him are, too.

"Everyone is redeemable," said Alley. "We're praying for them and their families, too."

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Salem Police Department.

