SALEM, Ore. — Alert Girl Scouts notified Salem police of a man using fake $20 bills to buy one box of cookies and get real currency for change.

Two separate scouttroops reported the man and the counterfeil money to police in mid-February, according to Lt; Debbie Aguilar of the Salem Police Department.

With assistance from Walmart security, police were able to scan surveillance video and identify the suspect. He was spotted returning to a story on Sunday, arrested and taken to jail.

Camden Ducharme, 36, was accused of first-degree forgery and third-degree theft.

Aguilar thanked the scouts and the store for helping to nab Ducharme.

