PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau says its plan to make Northeast Portland’s Holladay Park a safer place has shown meaningful results so far this summer.

Police teamed up with churches and youth organizations to hold activities in Holladay Park during the summer, with clean-ups, mentorships and summer school activities.

The police bureau's Strategic Services Division compiled calls for help in the Holladay Park area from May 5 through July 22 of this year and compared the number of calls to the same time period in 2018.

Highlights include a 50% decrease in assaults, 18% decrease in disturbances and a 45% decrease in thefts in 2019, according to police.

In 2018, the number of assaults, thefts and disturbances all increased in the Holladay Park area.

The park is located across the street from the Lloyd Center mall.

According to police, the bureau received 2,236 calls for help in the Lloyd District in 2018.

At the end of the summer, police will run a full statistical analysis and release the results.

