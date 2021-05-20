Hillsboro Police search for suspect in Target pharmacy robbery; store evacuated

Police officers evacuated the store as a safety precaution while they searched for the suspect. No arrest has been made.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police are investigating a robbery that happened Thursday morning at a Target on Northwest Evergreen Parkway in Hillsboro's Tanasbourne neighborhood. A man walked up to the pharmacy inside the store at 10:49 a.m. and claimed he had a gun. Police said no gun was seen or used.

Police officers evacuated the store as a safety precaution while they searched for the suspect. No arrest has been made.

Sgt. Clint Chrz with Hillsboro police said, at this point, police do not know exactly what the suspect requested at the pharmacy. He added police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The suspect is a man between 20 to 30 years old. Police said he was wearing a mask at the time of the robbery.