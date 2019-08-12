PORTLAND, Ore. — An armed robbery suspect who eluded police multiple times over two days was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after a chase through Southeast Portland.

An investigation into the suspect began Thursday night after police received a report that a man armed with a gun robbed the Safeway located at 3527 SE 122nd Ave. and drove away.

On Friday, Portland police located the suspect’s car and a traffic chase began. Police stopped the pursuit after speeds exceeded 100 mph.

On Saturday, officers again located the suspect’s vehicle and, once again, police said they stopped the chase because the suspect was driving faster than 100 mph.

A short time later, officers located the suspect’s car and another pursuit began. During this chase, police said the suspect crashed into an officer’s car at the intersection of Southeast 60th Avenue and Woodstock Street. The suspect tried to drive away but another officer rammed the suspect’s vehicle near Southeast 57th Avenue and Insley Street. The suspect was then taken into custody.

Police said an officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The suspect was also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The suspect’s identity and charges will be released once he is booked in jail. The investigation is ongoing.

