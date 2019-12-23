BEAVERTON, Ore. — Two suspects were arrested in connection with a trio of armed robberies in the Murrayhill neighborhood of Beaverton over the weekend.
In all three cases the suspects wore masks, showed a handgun and demanded money from employees, according to Beaverton police.
The robberies happened at the following locations:
- 4:34 a.m. Saturday: Chevron at 14850 SW Murray Scholls Dr.
- 12:01 a.m. Sunday: Crumbl Cookies at 14900 SW Barrows Rd.
- 10:51 p.m. Sunday: Walgreens at 14600 SW Murray Scholls Dr.
The suspects, 23-year-old Logan Mathew Grant and a juvenile accomplice, were arrested early Monday morning at a home in Tigard. The juvenile was not identified.
Police believe Grant and the juvenile are responsible for all three robberies. A pellet gun and other evidence has been seized. Tips from the public led to the arrests, police said.
All three robberies were near where a man went on a stabbing rampage last week, injuring four people and killing one. The suspect in that case was arrested.
RELATED: Woman killed, 3 others seriously injured in Beaverton stabbing spree
RELATED: Grandma fatally stabbed at Beaverton Wells Fargo 'always made sure everybody was taken care of '