PORTLAND, Ore. — A man robbed three banks in 40 minutes on Friday in Northwest Portland, police said.

Police responded to three robberies Friday afternoon at the following locations:

1:52 p.m. 400 Block of Northwest Broadway St.

2:17 p.m. 2000 Block of West Burnside St.

2:29 p.m. 0 Block of Northwest 23rd Ave.

Police believe the same man is responsible for all three robberies, although he appeared to be wearing different clothes during one of them.

No one was hurt in any of the robberies. The suspect passed a note to tellers and did not show any weapons.

Police have been unable to find the suspect. He's described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with an unshaved face.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181.

