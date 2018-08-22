PORTLAND, Ore. — A reward is being offered for tips that lead to the capture of a 25-year-old man wanted on several warrants.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has warrants for the arrest of Marcos “Monster” Jaimes-Radilla after he failed to appear in court on charges of theft and burglary. Jaimes-Radilla is also a person of interest in nearly a dozen felony crimes in Washington County, the sheriff's office said.

Jaimes-Radilla was described as a 5-foot-11, 210-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes and a shaved head. He has tattoos on both of his earlobes.

Jaimes-Radilla is known to frequent the areas of Cornelius, Hillsboro and Aloha.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $1,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

How to submit a tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

© 2018 KGW