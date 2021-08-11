Wu-Tang Clan affiliates killed in Portland shooting

Wu-Tang Clan affiliates and Brooklyn Zu members 12 O'Clock and Murdock were killed Tuesday morning in Northeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore — Hip-hop artists 12 O'Clock and Murdock were killed in a shooting in Northeast Portland on Tuesday. The two men, whose real names are Odion and David Turner, were well-known rappers and members of the hip-hop group Brooklyn Zu, a Wu-Tang Clan affiliate.

Portland police responded early Tuesday morning to a shooting at Northeast 82nd and Northeast Milton Street with multiple gunshot victims. In addition to the two deaths, police said three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Another went to the hospital in a private vehicle and that person has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Oregon State Medical examiner said Odion and David Turner, who are cousins, died of gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths homicides.

On Tuesday, 12 O'Clock's son Divine Turner posted a video to his Instagram Stories confirming his father was shot.

"I'm out of town away from home on business and I get the call that they murdered my father," he said in the video. "I don't know what to do."

At the bottom of the Stories, he wrote "It's a sad day for me. They assassinated my father in #Oregon."

Both were cousins of the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, a rapper and founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan. His son, who goes by Young Dirty Bastard, posted a tribute to the two men on Instagram.

"Rip To My Older Cousins. Rip 12 'O Clock. Rip Murdock. They Were My Fathers Tightest blood Bonds. My Two Older Cousins Was just assassinated," he wrote in the caption.

