PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man who they said raped and assaulted a person in a Southeast Portland home early Wednesday morning.

Joseph W. Green Jr., 30, entered a home in the 2900 block of Southeast 17th Avenue through an unlocked door around 12:50 a.m., according to police. Both residents of the home were asleep.

Green attacked and raped one of the residents, police said, and the other resident woke up and fought Green off until he left the home.

The residents called 911, and responding officers found Green near Southeast 15th Avenue and Clay Street. They took him into custody without further incident and brought him to the Multnomah County Jail.

Green faces charges of first-degree rape, strangulation, fourth-degree assault and burglary.

© 2018 KGW