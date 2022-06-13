Puyallup father, two sons face multiple misdemeanor charges over Jan. 6 riot

The trio face six different misdemeanor charges for their participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A father and his two sons from Puyallup face six misdemeanor charges for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Kevin Cronin Sr., Kevin Cronin II and Dylan Cronin were charged in U.S. District Court in Tacoma Monday for their alleged involvement in the insurrection that left more than 100 police officers injured. At least nine people who were there died during or after the rioting.

Kevin Cronin II was a member of the Washington Army National Guard at the time of the riot, according to a criminal complaint. Dylan Cronin was assigned to the U.S. Army Reserves.

Video obtained by the FBI captured the three at a political rally in Washington D.C.

Around 2:12 p.m., open-source video captured a person believed to be Dylan Cronin kicking the exterior Senate Wing door and using a piece of lumber to break some of the door's glass, according to the criminal complaint.

A minute later, video captures a person believed to be Dylan Cronin entering the U.S. Capitol Building through a window.

Kevin Cronin Sr. and his two sons are then seen meeting inside the Capitol Building.

The three leave the building around 2:20 p.m.

Kevin Cronin II and Dylan Cronin are then seen reentering the building minutes later. The two are then wandering through portions of the building, according to the criminal complaint.

The three were identified after the FBI obtained records from Google indicating that at least two mobile phones connected to the family's Puyallup address were on Capitol grounds at the time of the Jan. 6 riot. During surveillance over the court of three months, vehicles belonging to Kevin Cronin II and Dylan Cronin were observed at the Puyallup home.

Leadership with the Washington Army National Guard confirmed Kevin Cronin II's military status after investigators met with them on Aug. 11, according to the criminal complaint. A first sergeant with the Army Reserves confirmed Dylan Cronin's military status. Leadership in the military also reviewed images from the Capitol riot and identified Kevin Cronin II and Dylan Cronin.

A U.S. Postal Service supervisor who works with Kevin Cronin Sr. reviewed photos from the Capitol Building and said the person looked like him, but was unsure. According to the criminal complaint, a postal inspector who was giving a briefing in February said despite Cronin Sr. wearing a mask, the visible part of his face appeared to match the man in the photos.

All three face charges of destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, an act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.