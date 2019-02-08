PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting in Northeast Portland on Friday afternoon left one person dead and two others injured, according to police.

The victim was identified as Deante Strickland. Strickland was a Central Catholic High School graduate who went on to play basketball at Portland State University. Strickland joined the Vikings football team in the spring to compete in his final year of eligibility in the fall, the university said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Deante," Portland State Director of Athletics Valerie Cleary said in a news release. "He represented everything it means to be a Viking in his hometown of Portland. He will forever be remembered for his character, determination and warm smile. Our prayers go out to his family and friends."

Deante Strickland

Portland State University

Portland State basketball coach Barret Peery said Strickland was a "beautiful young man."

The shooting occurred in the 6200 block of Northeast 42nd Avenue, near Ainsworth Street, just after 2 p.m.

A man who said he was a family member of both the suspect and victims told KGW that the suspect, a woman, came to a home in the neighborhood and shot three of her relatives.

Following the shooting, the man said Strickland rushed to a nearby construction site pleading for help. Construction workers tried to perform CPR on Strickland, but they could not save his life, the family member said.

Police have not released any suspect or victim information.

Officers closed Northeast 42nd Avenue between Holman and Killingsworth streets.