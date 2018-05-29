PORTLAND, Ore. — The driver accused of running over three women on the Portland State University campus last Friday didn't know the women, according to court documents.

Greg Porter, 61, is facing three counts each of attempted murder, assault, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He's expected to appear in court Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Police say Porter drove an SUV onto a sidewalk on Friday afternoon near Southwest 6th Avenue and Hall Street on campus and hit three young women.

One of the women was critically injured and another suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police initially reported the third victim's injuries were serious, but later said the woman's family did not want any further medical updates released.

Police say they still haven't determined a motive for why Porter drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into the women.

Porter used to live in the small retirement community of King City. One of his former neighbors said he was paranoid and angry.

"Every time he'd get on his phone, he'd be yelling and screaming ... cussing these people out," said Ralph Garza, who lived on the other side of Porter's old home for three years. "He had a short temper."

Others painted a different picture.

"He'd come over and help me get stuff out of the car," said Judith Lynne, who lived next door to Porter. "He was kind of like a big teddy bear."

Court documents show that Porter's wife died last year. He said he was evicted from his home and has lived in his car for the past year. He also said he uses marijuana daily for pain and receives $1,400 per month in social security payments.

Porter spent some time recently at the Secora Health and Rehabilitation Center in Southeast Portland for physical therapy rehabilitation. One administrator at the center said there were concerns about his mental health. He was discharged May 1.

