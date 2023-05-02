Man charged in connection with 2021 downtown Portland riot ordered to pay over $20K in restitution

Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, was sentenced to 60 months of probation in addition to paying restitution to two businesses.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A man accused of vandalizing buildings during 2021 protests in downtown Portland will not serve any additional jail time after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including second-degree arson.

On April 26, a Multnomah County judge sentenced Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, to 60 months of probation and ordered him to pay more than $20,000 in restitution to the organizations and businesses that he damaged, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Huber pleaded guilty to one count of arson in the second degree, one count of criminal mischief in the first degree and one count of riot in connection with an incident that took place during civil unrest event in 2021.

Huber was present at a demonstration in downtown Portland on May 25, 2021. A group of over 100 people gathered near the Justice Center on Southwest 3rd Avenue during the incident. Huber helped push a dumpster towards the Justice Center, setting a fire inside. This blocked traffic and led to minor damages to the building, the DA's office said.

He was ordered to pay restitution to both businesses — Starbucks in the amount of $11,983 and to Estate Jewelry Co. in the amount of $8,622.

DA Mike Schmidt's office has issued close to 200 protest-related cases stretching from 2020 through 2022, according to a statement from Schmidt. He said that they prioritized cases involving arson, property damage, weapons offenses, theft and person crimes.

Schmidt mentioned that Huber's case is a prime example of the commitment his office has held to holding those accountable who violate the law during civil unrest events.

“This case is a good example that, while it may take some time to complete the prosecutorial process, we will see these cases through and hold people accountable for destructive behavior," said Schmidt.