ROCHESTER, Minn. - Prosecutors allege a Minnesota man fatally shot in the face as he opened his door last month was targeted by grandchildren of his elderly woman neighbor who mistakenly thought he had harmed her.

Twenty-seven-year-old Malcolm Jammal Woods and 34-year-old Kielah Shanae Parsons, both of Rochester, Minnesota, appeared in court Monday on second-degree murder charges.

A third suspect, 19-year-old Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods of North Mankato, Minnesota, faces charges of aiding and abetting.

Malcolm Woods, Kielah Parsons, Darien Kindworth-Woods have been charged with killing a neighbor of their grandmother in Rochester, MN. Credit: Olmstead County Jail

Police say 38-year-old Brandon Arndt was shot Sept. 10 when he answered a knock on his door. According to court documents, Arndt had checked on his disabled neighbor and given her water and her prescription pack.

The woman later was taken to a hospital, and six men confronted Arndt and accused him of giving his neighbor illegal drugs.

Police tell the Post Bulletin there's no evidence of any wrongdoing by Arndt.

