Prosecutor thanks victim's family for dedication after resentencing and release of convicted murderer

Thirty years after he was sentenced for a murder he committed as a 16-year-old, Todd Davilla won his freedom based on new sentencing rules.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Convicted murderer Todd Davilla went before a judge over his sentence for a seventh time, and this time got his freedom.

In 1991, 16-year-old Davilla forced his way into Lisa Flormoe's Wilsonville home and attempted to rape her. When Flormoe resisted, Davilla stabbed her in the throat with his boy scout knife repeatedly, killing her.

Chris Owen, chief deputy district attorney for Clackamas County, has been on the case for 20 years, through 5 resentencing hearings.

“Our office always sought exceptional sentences given the really vicious and horrific nature of the crime, but they would be appealed, and the appellate court would say that the sentence handed down by the court as requested by the prosecution was high," Owen said. "So, as we were moving forward in sentencing we were always on a constant march downward."

All along that march has been Lisa Flormoe’s family, attending the hearings and sharing their painful story. This week, her family implored the judge to keep Davilla in prison.

"When I hear about Todd Davilla's rights, I think about, where are Lisa’s rights here? Where's her right to life? Where are our rights as a family to have her with us?" said Lisa’s sister Lorna Flormoe on Tuesday.

Like many victims’ loved ones, “Sometimes they feel their voice is lost in the process, but Lisa Flormoe's family was steadfast in their dedication to this case," Owen said. "That's what they thought they could do for Lisa, is to be there for her every time.”

This time, the judge adjusted Davilla's sentence from 50 to 25 years, based on latest Oregon sentencing guidelines that do not allow juveniles convicted of a single murder to be sentenced to what may amount to a life sentence.

Davilla, now 46, has already served 30 years.

Davilla’s release means the end of court hearings for a family that otherwise would have kept showing up, for Lisa.

“They are a wonderful family, they get it,” said Owen. “They understood the challenges and the complications, they were supportive of our work, and we did our best to support then through this very difficult time.”