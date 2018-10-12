A young man who was shot and killed in a strip mall parking lot in the Vancouver area on Monday afternoon was the victim of a coordinated drug-deal robbery that went wrong, prosecutors said.

Police initially said the alleged getaway driver, 17-year-old Terrance Busby, would be charged as an accomplice to second-degree murder. But during a Wednesday court appearance, prosecutors elevated the charge to accomplice to first-degree murder.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office continues to look for the shooter and one other suspect, prosecutors said.

The victim, 18-year-old Gage Allan Kiser of Vancouver, had arranged to sell marijuana to the suspects, who prosecutors said had coordinated a plan in advance to rob Kiser during the drug deal.

Investigators said Monday that the suspect and Kiser knew each other.

The shooting occurred at 6204 NE Highway 99 in the community of Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. and found Kiser dead.

The suspects had left in a vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene.

Later that day, deputies located the suspect vehicle and arrested Terrance Busby, the 17-year-old suspect who police say drove the vehicle from the murder scene. Busby has been booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Facility.



Rachel Percell, who works nearby, rushed outside to help Kiser after he was shot.

"I saw a young kid slumped over in the drivers seat and there was a lot of blood, a lot of blood," she said. "I first tried getting his attention, slapping his face to see if he was responsive and he wasn't; then I asked his friends to pull him out of the Jeep and I started doing chest compressions and [he was] just not responsive."