PPS reports lockdown or lockouts at three schools, no injuries reported

One lockdown and two lockouts were triggered following reports that one student allegedly robbed another student with a weapon off campus on Tuesday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Roosevelt High School in North Portland was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning and the nearby Astor Elementary and George Middle Schools were placed on lockout following a report of an armed student off campus, according to tweets and a press release from Portland Public Schools.

One student allegedly robbed another student with a weapon, and the incident was reported to school staff and police, PPS said. The lockdown and lockouts were put in place until the student could be located.

Important Update on situation at Roosevelt HS.



Earlier this morning, there was an incident off campus involving students; one student allegedly robbed another student with a weapon. No injuries were reported. The incident was reported to staff and to the police. 1/4 — Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) December 7, 2021

No injuries were reported and there is currently no active threat, PPS said in the press release just after noon on Tuesday. Records show police were dispatched to the area at 10:48 a.m.

A lockdown means all classrooms are locked, the lights are off and students and teachers are hiding out of sight. A lockout means the school perimeter is secure but classes are continuing normally.

In a later press release at about 1:30 p.m., PPS said it had sent a message to the families of Roosevelt students, stating that a sweep of the campus had been completed and police activity was finished, and reiterating that no students or staff were injured.

Students will be released for the day from Roosevelt, PPS said, with a controlled release by sections of the building. Students who take PPS transportation will remain at school until the district connects with their families. PPS said it would send out an updated communication to families later in the day.

Roosevelt HS Update:



We will be releasing students for the day.



We will be doing controlled release, releasing students by sections of the building. Students are asked to get their belongings and depart campus immediately. — Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) December 7, 2021