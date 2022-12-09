Two men indicted for allegedly trying to steal $2.9 million from Portland Public Schools

Two Nigerian men are facing wire fraud charges after trying to take $25 million from 20 different schools, hospitals and companies, according to a federal indictment

PORTLAND, Ore — Federal prosecutors have charged two Nigerian nationals with wire fraud and identity theft in 20 cases across the country, including the attempted theft of nearly $2.9 million from Portland Public Schools in 2019.

PPS caught the fraud, notified the FBI and was able to recover the money, although other schools, universities, hospitals and businesses weren't as fortunate.

Efeturi Ariawhorai, known as Efeturi Simeon, 35, and Ikenna Nwajiaku, 41, face charges in Oregon's federal court.

Starting in 2019, the men tried to steal about $25 million from 20 different schools and organizations, according to the indictment. They succeeded in taking about $6 million.

In addition to Oregon's largest school district, the men allegedly targeted schools and universities in California, Idaho, Wyoming, Texas and several other states. Hospitals in the Midwest lost money too.

"The level of greed it takes to steal from schools and hospitals, especially during the height of a global pandemic, is beyond disturbing," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey. "Through quick action from many of these victims, the FBI, with our Recovery Asset Team, was able to freeze funds and return a majority of the stolen money."

Prosecutors said the men emailed organizations and impersonated employees and contractors, asking for payment.

They allegedly used virtual private networks (VPNs) and spoofed email addresses and websites, and investigators said the men "hunted for victims" by using databases to search for high-dollar construction contracts.

In August 2019, Portland Public Schools sent a letter to parents and staff acknowledging the attempted fraud, saying the bank was able to freeze the money before scammers withdrew it.

The two defendants are both fugitives, suspected to be living in Nigeria or the Middle East. One of the men was arrested in Italy in November, but he escaped house arrest before he could be extradited to Oregon.