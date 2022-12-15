Portland police sergeant arrested for sex abuse, harassment after sports bar incident

Sergeant Darke Hull is a 23-year veteran of PPB. He was placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police Bureau sergeant has been placed on administrative leave after being cited on charges of sex abuse and harassment on Thursday, according to PPB.

Portland Police Professional Standards Division were notified on Nov. 1 of an ongoing investigation from the Washington County Sheriff's Office regarding a crime that occurred on Oct. 29, police said.

The focus of the investigation was on Sgt. Darke Hull, 46, a 23-year veteran with PPB who was off duty during the time of the incident.

On Oct. 29, deputies responded to investigate a sex abuse call that had reportedly occurred the night prior at Toby's Sports Pub on Southwest Hall Boulevard in the community of Metzger.

Officers contacted the victim, who said she was inappropriately touched the night before by Hull at the bar. Surveillance footage from the bar showed Hall touching the woman in the groin area and pulling her hair, according to WCSO.

Hull was cited and released on Thursday. He is facing charges for third-degree sex abuse and harassment.

"As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard," said Chief Chuck Lovell in a news release. "In order to preserve the public trust, we are informing the community of this incident. Now we must allow time for a complete and thorough investigation to proceed."

Hull was placed on administrative leave. PPB will not comment further on this personnel matter to ensure an objective internal investigation is conducted and to protect public employees' privacy interests, they said.