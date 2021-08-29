Portland police believe man indicted on multiple sex assault charges has more victims

Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz, 60, has been indicted on 39 charges and four victims have been identified but police believe there may be more out there.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been indicted on a number of sexual assault charges and Portland police believe there are still other victims out there.

According to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), an officer was called to a hospital to meet with a victim of a sexual assault on March 16. The crime was forwarded to PPB's Sex Assault Unit. As the Sex Assault Unit began to investigate they learned that the suspect, 60-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz, had targeted several other victims.

Four other victims were identified following months of investigating. On August 24, a Multnomah County Grand Jury indicted Lanz on 39 charges, including first degree rape, first degree kidnapping, first degree sodomy, first degree sexual abuse, first degree robbery and other felonies. Lanz was already in custody on an unrelated parole violation. He was arraigned on Aug. 25

Portland police believe there may be more victims of Lanz. PPB’s Sex Crime Unit is looking to speak with anyone who may have been a victim of Lanz or may have any information about crimes committed by him. Please contact Det. Kyffin Marcum at 503-823-0462 or kyffin.marcum@portlandoregon.gov.