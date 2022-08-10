Deputies searching for possibly armed suspect in Beaverton

Residents who live near the intersection of Highway 26 and Northwest Murray Boulevard have been asked to stay inside.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Deputies are looking for a possibly armed suspect near the intersection of Highway 26 and Northwest Murray Boulevard in Beaverton. Residents who live in the area have been asked to stay indoors.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was driving a stolen white Volkswagen that was involved in a crash sometime before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, then fled the scene on foot.

Investigators said the Volkswagen was stolen in a carjacking in Portland earlier that day. Deputies said a gun was involved in the carjacking, leading them to believe the suspect may be armed.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a blue hoodie, dark pants and a black mask.

Residents who see anything suspicious in the area are encouraged to call 911.