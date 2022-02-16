Police looking for potential witness to deadly Northeast Portland shooting

Police want to speak to anyone who visited the Jackson's Food Store at 5820 Northeast Glisan Street on Jan. 30, between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are seeking possible witnesses to a homicide in Northeast Portland's North Tabor neighborhood last month.

The Portland Police Bureau said investigators want to speak to anyone who visited the Jackson's Food Store at 5820 Northeast Glisan Street on Jan. 30, between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

Police provided a photo of a man getting into his vehicle that detectives believe could have information that could help the investigation.

On Jan. 30 around 8:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report hearing what they believed to be gunfire. Officers found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as 41-year-old Dustin Norton of Portland. Police have not said what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.