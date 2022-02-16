x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police looking for potential witness to deadly Northeast Portland shooting

Police want to speak to anyone who visited the Jackson's Food Store at 5820 Northeast Glisan Street on Jan. 30, between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
Credit: Portland Police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are seeking possible witnesses to a homicide in Northeast Portland's North Tabor neighborhood last month. 

The Portland Police Bureau said investigators want to speak to anyone who visited the Jackson's Food Store at 5820 Northeast Glisan Street on Jan. 30, between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

Police provided a photo of a man getting into his vehicle that detectives believe could have information that could help the investigation.

Credit: Portland Police

On Jan. 30 around 8:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report hearing what they believed to be gunfire. Officers found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as 41-year-old Dustin Norton of Portland. Police have not said what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Credit: Portland Police
41-year-old Dustin Norton was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on Jan. 30, 2022.

If you are the person in the photo or you know who this person is, you are asked to contact PPB Detective Joseph Corona at joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508, or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040, and reference case number 22-28456.

Related Articles

In Other News

Robbery suspect charged with murder in incident that led to Clark County deputy mistakenly shooting Vancouver police officer