EUGENE, Ore. — Just after 12:45 p.m. on January 6, a woman, identified as 21-year-old Treasure Javan Marler-Liggins was seen leaving the Target located at 4575 W. 11th Avenue in Eugene. She got into her vehicle, a tan Nissan Maxima with a Kansas plate 908MJK.

However, two other vehicles boxed her car in a man smashed her window and got into her car. He drove off with the victim in the seat.

Eugene Police





Police are looking for help in locating cars that may have been involved:

A black Audi sedan, Oregon plate 285HJE

A tan SUV, possibly a GMC Tahoe or older Ford Explorer driven by a white man with a dark jacket and baseball cap.

A 4-door tan or gold Ford Focus may have also been involved.

The suspect is described as being a Hispanic man of unknown age, last seen wearing a black beanie with some red on it, a grey zip-up hoodie and dark blue or black jeans.