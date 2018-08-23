An incident that police were investigating as a possible abduction at Heritage Park in Olympia on Wednesday was a hoax, according to Washington State Patrol.

All people involved in the incident have been identified and are safe, according to Washington State Patrol.

Detectives continue to investigate and will work with the prosecutor's office on potential charges.

Witnesses told law enforcement five to six males dressed in white plastic jump suits and hoods grabbed three victims and restrained them with zip ties while at the park at about 10:30 p.m. Witnesses said the victims asked for help and for someone to call 911.

One of the victims was described as a girl between four and six years old. Witnesses were not able to give information about the other victims.

By the time troopers arrived at the scene, the suspects had fled with the victims, according to Washington State Patrol.

The suspect truck is described as a red Ford pickup truck with matching canopy and a gray or white hood. The truck is believed to have Washington or Oregon license plates.

Surveillance video caught footage of a truck matching that description leaving the scene.

