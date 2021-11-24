Court documents: Portland mother killed by ex-boyfriend who escaped federal custody

Mariela Gonzalez-Rocha was found dead inside her apartment after a standoff with police that lasted hours into the early morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 29-year-old Portland mother was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend who had recently escaped federal custody in Southeast Portland on Sunday, according to court documents. The shooting led to an hours-long standoff with Portland police that lasted into the early hours of Monday morning.

Mariela Gonzalez-Rocha was found dead inside her apartment near Southeast Division Street and 171st Avenue, according to court documents. Davonte Donahue, her ex-boyfriend, is charged with her murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gonzalez-Rocha called 911 and said she was being held hostage by her ex-boyfriend in her apartment. The 911 dispatcher heard the woman crying and saying, "Please, please don't. Please (expletive) don't." According to court documents, a man took over the call, identified himself as "Jason," said the woman was using drugs and there were no guns in the house. The woman yelled "Davonte Donahue" before the 911 call abruptly ended, according to the affidavit.

A neighbor called 911 seven minutes later to report hearing gunshots. The caller said just prior to hearing the gunshots, she had heard a woman screaming.

After Portland police knocked on the door to perform a welfare check, someone inside the apartment shot at officers through the door. Officers evacuated others in the apartment complex and made multiple attempts to get Donahue to surrender.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said members of the bureau's Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) broke windows to get a better view inside and the suspect began shooting in the direction of the officers. Law enforcement deployed a chemical agent and the suspect started shooting again. Police did not return fire and continued to command the suspect to surrender, PPB said.

Officers eventually entered the apartment by using a robot and they could see a man barricaded inside a room, crawling on his hands and knees. Around 1:12 a.m., members of SERT entered the apartment and took Donahue into custody.

Officers found Gonzalez-Rocha lying facedown on the floor, according to court documents. A medic attempted to provide medical aid, but she had died from a gunshot wound.

A GoFundMe for Gonzalez-Rocha's funeral expenses says "Mariela leaves behind a grieving mother, two sisters, and, worst of all, a young son."

At the time of the shooting, Donahue was wanted by the U.S. Marshals after escaping a federal prison facility. According to federal court records, Donahue was convicted in 2016 for sex trafficking of a minor. In July 2021, Donahue was released from federal prison to the Northwest Regional Reentry Center in Portland. On Aug. 12, according to court records, Donahue was seen on security cameras jumping over the facility's fence into the Ramada Hotel parking lot, where a white sedan was waiting for him. He cut off his ankle bracelet, which was found in the parking lot, the U.S. Marshals Service said in an affidavit. A judge signed an arrest warrant on Oct. 4.

Donahue was also previously convicted for felony assault in Clark County, Wash. in July 2011.