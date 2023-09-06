Portland woman found dead at hotel in The Dalles under suspicious circumstances

The woman, 33, was found dead Sunday. A central Oregon man who rented the room where the body was found was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

THE DALLES, Ore. — A Portland woman was found dead at a hotel in The Dallas, police reported, and a man who rented the same room where she was found was taken into custody as a "potential person of interest."

Police did not identify the woman who died or the man who was arrested.

The woman's body was found by officers around midday Sunday after The Dalles Police Department received a report of a dead person at a Super 8 hotel, located at 609 Cherry Heights Road in The Dalles.

Officers determined the death was suspicious. The cause of the woman's death is still under investigation.

The woman was 33 years old. Police said they've notified her family of her death.

A 32-year-old man from central Oregon who police said rented the same room where the woman was found has been identified as a possible person of interest, police said. He was taken into custody on unrelated charges Sunday by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Department.

The person of interest was not been identified by law enforcement.

The Dalles Police Department is working with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Department and the Wasco County District Attorney's Office on this case.

