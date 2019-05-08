PORTLAND, Ore. — A 30-year-old woman accused of shooting three of her relatives and killing her brother Friday in Northeast Portland was formally charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Tamena Strickland made her first court appearance on Monday.

Tamena allegedly shot and killed her brother, 22-year-old Deante Strickland. Court documents said Tamena also shot her 25-year-old cousin and a 67-year-old family member. Both were taken to a hospital.

Deante, 22, was a Central Catholic High School graduate who went on to play basketball at Portland State University. He joined the Vikings football team in the spring to compete in his final year of eligibility in the fall, the university said.

Court documents said Deante and the 67-year-old woman were in the living room of a Northeast Portland home when Tamena shot them both. Tamena’s cousin was in another room when she heard gunshots and went to the living room, she told police. She saw her cousin, Tamena, aim a silver handgun at her and shoot her, according to court records.

Later that night, Tamena surrendered to Portland police with her attorney.

Tamena Strickland

Multnomah County Detention Center

Investigators recovered a gun as they searched a vehicle associated with Tamena, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

RELATED: ‘Young Portland legend’: Community remembers Deante Strickland, PSU athlete killed in NE Portland shooting