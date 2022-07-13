Portland woman arrested in Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

Authorities said they identified Lilith Saer in photos of the insurrection in Washington D.C. from her bright blue hair and facial piercings.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland woman is facing federal charges for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol during last year's Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.

Within the first couple weeks of the insurrection, the FBI's Portland office received multiple tips claiming that 30-year-old Lilith Saer had participated in the insurrection.

The tips included photos and video on social media that appear to show Saer inside the Capitol building with bright blue hair and distinct facial piercings, court documents said.

Several of the images were shared on Twitter by known left-wing activists in the Portland area. One of them is a video posted on Jan. 5, 2021 that allegedly shows Saer at a "Stop the Steal" protest in D.C. one day before the insurrection.

Investigators said they were able to link photos and video to surveillance images from the Capitol building, using a Getty image that shows Saer holding a Trump 2020 flag and a video that shows her being interviewed by Portland State University's student newspaper, the Vangard, during a 2019 protest outside Mayor Ted Wheeler's house.

The evidence gathered by authorities indicates that Saer is a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which is popular among many right-wing extremists.

On June 24, a federal judge signed a criminal complaint against Saer, charging her with entering a restricted building with the intent to disrupt an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduct inside the Capitol building. Both are misdemeanor charges.

Saer was taken into custody on July 7, the U.S. Justice Department's website says.