A shooting in the Pearl District. Another near children playing. Portland sees more gun violence over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's streets saw yet another weekend of violence, with two shootings happening in the middle of the day. A shooting in Portland's Pearl District, a busy place on a weekend, left three people hurt. Another drive-by shooting in a Northeast Portland neighborhood happened near where children were seen playing.

The shooting in the Pearl occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said shots rang out at Everybody Eats, a restaurant on Northwest 10th Avenue and Davis Street. The restaurant is surrounded by dozens of other businesses including breweries, shops and places to eat. Dozens of people were also at the Art in the Pearl event just yards away.

"It was definitely kind of sobering for a lot of us," said Steve Williams, an employee at World Foods, just a block away from the restaurant. "It's not like I'm working in a war zone, just in a downtown fancy Pearl District store."

Williams says scared people ran from the direction of Everybody Eats toward World Foods, and many ran inside the store.

"People eating brunch were coming in, some people weren't," Williams added. "Everyone was kind of huddled together. We had the doors closed waiting to see what would happen."

According to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), the shooting was part of a fight inside a restaurant between people who knew each other. PPB have yet to confirm the restaurant was Everybody Eats.

Police determined that a verbal argument led to a physical fight among the group. Shots were fired. The group then moved outside the restaurant where more shots were fired.

PPB said a woman and two teen boys were hurt in the shooting and all were involved in the initial fight. They were driven to a hospital and are expected to live.

Police arrested a man but couldn't say whether charges were filed Monday.

Saturday's shooting in the Pearl District wasn't the only one in the city this weekend. Another shooting happened a couple of hours later in a Northeast Portland neighborhood on Highland Street and Rodney Avenue. A man who lives in the neighborhood named Adam Johnson caught the drive-by shooting on his home's security camera.

Johnson said he watched three cars pull up and people in one of them shoot at another.

"I grabbed my five-year-old, hid her here behind the fence," Johnson said. "There were about five other kids playing in the neighbor's front yard too and they kind of all got down too."

Johnson ran to his youngest on a scooter around the corner.

"He was down there and shots had come this way. So I didn't know what I was really going to find. But luckily he just went into the garage - which he never does - and he was OK," Johnson said.

Although shaken about the shooting in their front yard, the family said they don't want what happened to change how they live.

"If we let something like that— fear— change us then that problem will continue to persist," Johnson told KGW.

Rather, they want this incident to spark emotion and action among neighbors and city leaders when it comes to out-of-control gun violence.