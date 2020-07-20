x
Man arrested, charged with killing three people in Northeast Portland

Brett Pruett is accused of shooting and killing three people near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Russell Street last Friday night.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 58-year-old man has been charged with killing three people last week in Northeast Portland.

Brett Edward Pruett was arrested Saturday and faces three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of first-degree burglary and one-count of second-degree assault with a firearm.

Pruett is accused of shooting and killing three people near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Russell Street last Friday night, July 17. Portland police officers were called to a home shortly after 10 p.m. Two adjacent homes were taped off and traffic was shut down for several hours as police investigated.

Police on Monday identified as 77-year-old Lawrence Murphy, 45-year-old Elmer E. Hughes, and 40-year-old Tashia Cobb. The medical examiner's office determined all three were killed by gunfire.

The district attorney’s office said Pruett, a convicted felon, also used a weapon to injure a woman the night before the triple homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Portland police Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696.

