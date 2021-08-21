x
Crime

Portland police seeking tips on TriMet bus homicide suspect

Wayne Conrad Thompson, 47, is wanted in a fatal shooting following a disturbance on a TriMet bus in Southeast Portland on Aug. 8.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing someone on Aug. 8 after a disturbance on a TriMet bus. 

The police bureau said Wayne Conrad Thompson, 47, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 44-year-old Adrian Anastacio Richardson. 

On Saturday, police released photos of Thompson and requested tips from the public to help track him down. 

The shooting happened near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 26nd Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 8. around 5:30 p.m. Richardson was transported to a hospital with fatal injuries and Thompson allegedly fled the scene, according to police. 

Adrian Richardson
Adrian Richardson

Anyone who sees the Thompson should not approach him and call 911. Tips on his whereabouts can be sent to Det. Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-9773 or Det. Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.

Wayne Thompson's 2015 DMV photo
Wayne Thompson's 2015 DMV photo