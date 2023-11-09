‘My heart sank': Friends of 17-year-old stabbed on MAX train kept him alive until first responders arrived

In a racially-motivated attack, police say a 17-year-old was stabbed once in the arm and chest. Doctors said the knife nicked his heart leading to emergency surgery.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Close family friends of one of the 17-year-old victims in a Southeast Portland stabbing that happened on a MAX train earlier this month are speaking out, hoping to bring more awareness to the victims of what police have said is a racially-motivated attack.

Court documents show the attack happened on September 2 just before 6 p.m. Damien and a group of friends were getting on the MAX train in Southeast Portland when investigators said Adrian Cummins — a 25-year-old homeless man who struggles with addiction — yelled racial slurs at them before stabbing Damien and another teen with a knife. Cummins now faces attempted murder, assault and bias crime charges.

“To me, that is one of the most vile and disgusting things that can happen is a racially-motivated attack,” Briana Rehana, Damien’s close family friend, said to reporters Monday in a Gresham park.

“This situation did not dim the bright light that radiates from Damien,” she added.

Damien had to be taken to the hospital for emergency surgery after the attack. Briana Rehana said he is out of the hospital, but his recovery restricts him from leaving his home.

“I just couldn't believe it my heart sank. I just heard that he had gotten stabbed on the MAX,” said Imanuel Rehana, Briana's son and Damien’s high school friend.

In the unprovoked attack, Portland police said Damien was stabbed once in the arm and chest. Doctors said the knife nicked his heart and he had to have emergency open-chest surgery.

“He has been upbeat and full of jokes and joy throughout the whole process and that touches me because when I left his hospital room, I felt uplifted… the focus is for him to heal from the surgery since he bled into his heart and chest cavities,” said Briana Rehana.

The other teen in the attack was treated on scene and is expected to be OK. Portland police originally reported both as having non-life-threatening injuries, but we're told that wasn't the case for Damien.



“The friends that were there in the group helped keep Damien alive until EMS could get there,” Briana Rehana said.



In court last week, prosecutors argued Cummins is a threat to the public. A judge ruled he'd be held behind bars without the option of bail until his next court appearance, set for September 28.

“Adrian Cummins didn't win. Hate did not win that day,” said Briana Rehana.

Briana Rehana adds she doesn’t feel safe allowing her son Imanuel to take public transportation given the random violence happening in Portland.