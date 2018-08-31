A Portland woman who was a driver in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 26 that killed two people and injured five others earlier this year has been indicted on charges including manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The March 16 crash occurred near the line between Washington and Tillamook counties, about 12 miles east of Elsie.

Caitlyn Potter, 18, was driving eastbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer when she lost control and slid sideways into the westbound lane. The Trailblazer struck a westbound Toyota Tacoma, then T-boned a westbound GMC Acadia.

A passenger in the Trailblazer, 19-year-old Kendra Cornwell of Gresham, died at the scene. The front passenger in the Acadia, Tom Bonneville, from Windom, Minn, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people, including two children, were hurt in the crash.

On Aug. 9, Potter was indicted on 18 charges in connection to the crash:

Manslaughter (1st degree) – 2 counts

Manslaughter (2nd degree) – 2 counts

DUII Assault (3rd degree) – 3 counts

Reckless driving

Recklessly endangering another person – 7 counts

Assault (4th degree) – 3 counts

The crash left Potter in critical condition. Her mother said Potter suffered a lacerated spleen and her liver, kidneys, pancreas and gall bladder were all damaged in the crash.

More: Portland teen fighting for her life after crash

Potter and her friends were driving back from the coast before the crash.

© 2018 KGW