Portland police warn public of car thieves' deception technique

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are warning the public about a tactic being used to steal cars in Southeast Portland.



Authorities said there have been four incidents of stolen cars in Portland where victims described the same type of scenario. The victims said 2-4 teenage boys ran up to their vehicles, banging on the windows saying something was the matter with the car or hanging out of the back of the car and when the victim gets out to check, one of the teens gets into the car and drives off.