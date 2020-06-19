2 dead after stabbing in NE Portland

No suspects have been publicly identified.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people who were stabbed in Northeast Portland Tuesday afternoon have died, according to police.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Cassy Leaton and 39-year-old Najaf “Nate” Hobbs.

The stabbing was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Northeast Davis Street. No other details about the stabbing were released. No suspects have been publicly identified.

Portland police homicide detectives are working on the case with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Multnomah county District Attorney’s Office.