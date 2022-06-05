Police investigate homicide in Portland's South Waterfront

Emergency dispatch received a report of a shooting around 3:23 a.m. on Friday near South River Parkway and South Moody Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a shooting in Portland's South Waterfront early Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

On May 6 around 3:23 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near South River Parkway and South Moody Avenue. PPB later confirmed to KGW that a man died. His name has not been released. Officers are investigating this as a homicide. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. PPB said officers searched the area for suspects. No one has been arrested.

Portland Police Homicide Unit Detectives are investigating. PPB said, during the investigation, South River Parkway will be closed east of South Moody Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991, or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 .

Portland is on pace to surpass a record-breaking year of shootings and homicides set in 2021. By the end of the year, 90 people were killed and there were over 1,200 shootings. In 2022, about three-dozen people have been killed and more than 150 people injured in shootings around the city.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell announced earlier this week that the police bureau would be shuffling resources to assign more officers to homicide investigations amid the rise in gun violence and staffing challenges. The city has struggled to hire new officers.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is available.

