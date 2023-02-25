'They stole everything': Portland man finds his abandoned vehicle vandalized after snowstorm

Although he ultimately made it home safely, after walking and taking public transit, when he returned to his car Friday — he notice someone had broken into his car.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In Portland, forecasters predict more snow and ice Saturday night, but many drivers are still dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday's storm.

Many people abandoned their vehicles across the city after running into several obstacles while attempting to get home. With a break in precipitation, several owners returned to retrieve their cars Friday.

One man told KGW he spent about 17 hours on the road Wednesday into Thursday, trying to get from his job as an arborist in Aloha, back to his home in Southeast Portland. He said cars and semi-trucks blocked exits and off-ramps, forcing him to pull over and abandon his car on I-205.

"I got stuck there," said Joshua. "I just kind of gave up. I parked my car on the side of the road and started to walk."

Although he ultimately made it home safely, after walking and taking public transit, when he returned to his car Friday — he notice that someone had broken into his vehicle.

"They broke out that window," he said, pointing out the damage. "Then, they went under the hood, and tried to steal the car, but that didn't work. They tried to steal the battery, and the computer...They ripped out the fuses and relays...ripped out my wiring harness. They stole everything, and then they took an axe to the whole engine bay, and then into the interior of the car."

He said glass covered the inside. The front bumper and hood were broken. On top of all that, the car wouldn't turn on.

"I've thought it over a million times — should I have moved the car somewhere else? But there was really no place to move it. Everybody was stuck."

On Friday night, a friend with a truck stepped in to help, driving all the way up from Corvallis.

"He was very nice, and tied it up and we towed it all the way home... that was like a victory."

At this time the Portland Police Bureau has limited information about possible car prowls or vandalism post-snowstorm, and said these incident are often reported later on, given the staffing shortage and delays in response times for non-emergency calls.

Joshua doubts he's the only victim.