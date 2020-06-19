Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting

Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting in Northeast Portland Thursday night left one person dead and another injured.

Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Portland police.

The shooting was reported at 11:49 p.m. in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. No other details about the shooting were released. No suspect has been publicly identified.