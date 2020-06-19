Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting in Northeast Portland Thursday night left one person dead and another injured.
Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Portland police.
The shooting was reported at 11:49 p.m. in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. No other details about the shooting were released. No suspect has been publicly identified.
Homicide detectives with Portland police are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 or ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.
