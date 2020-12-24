x
TriMet bus hit by bullet in Northeast Portland

The suspect, who was not on the bus, fired a shot at a passenger, according to Portland police.
Credit: Portland police
TriMet bus window hit by bullet in Northeast Portland on Dec. 24, 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A TriMet bus was hit by gunfire Christmas Eve afternoon in Northeast Portland.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Northeast Prescott Drive and 129th Place.

The suspect, who was not on the bus, fired a shot at a passenger, according to Portland police. The bullet hit a window.

The passenger was not injured. The suspect is at-large, according to police. No other information was released.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who wants to leave a tip can do so online.

As of last week, there had been more than 850 shooting incidents in Portland this year.

