TriMet bus hit by bullet in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A TriMet bus was hit by gunfire Christmas Eve afternoon in Northeast Portland.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Northeast Prescott Drive and 129th Place.

The suspect, who was not on the bus, fired a shot at a passenger, according to Portland police. The bullet hit a window.

The passenger was not injured. The suspect is at-large, according to police. No other information was released.

