Portland police arrest man accused of shooting at AutoZone employees, customer

Court documents said Michael Fair-Mabry shot at three people from a stolen vehicle on Nov. 1.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man accused of shooting at AutoZone employees and a customer inside the store from a stolen vehicle Monday evening.

According to court documents, Michael Fair-Mabry told the AutoZone workers he was mad he wasn't able to rob the the store on North Lombard Street last week.

Court documents say two AutoZone employees told police that a man drove into the parking lot in a damaged car, parked and approached them at the front door on Nov. 1 around 6:45 p.m. The man told them "something along the lines of 'I tried to rob this store last week and someone pointed a gun at me.'" They told officers that the man went back to his car, pulled a handgun from his waist and said "'tell him I have something for him.'" According to court documents, the employees said the man got back in the car and fired two rounds out the front passenger window at both employees as he drove away. The bullets also narrowly missed one customer who was inside, shopping. No one was hit by the gunfire.

While police were investigating, they got called to North Fowler Avenue before 8:30 p.m., where a vehicle and driver matched the suspect description. Officers found Fair-Mabry slumped over in a car in a woman's front yard. The woman, who did not want to be identified, went outside when she noticed the car in front of her house. She told KGW News that a flash from her phone woke him and he became agitated and aggressive. The woman also mentioned a gun. She escaped inside and called police.