2 people shot in Parkrose neighborhood of Northeast Portland

The shooting was reported near Northeast 111th Avenue and Wygant Street in the Parkrose neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two people were shot in Northeast Portland Thursday night.

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. near Northeast 111th Avenue and Wygant Street in the Parkrose neighborhood.

Responding officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

No suspect information was released. Portland police are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.