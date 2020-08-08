Shooting in Portland’s Lloyd District leaves man with life-threatening injuries

The shooting was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. near North Interstate Avenue and Thunderbird Way.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot Friday night in Portland's Lloyd District and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. near North Interstate Avenue and Thunderbird Way. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, or suspects, left the scene before Portland police arrived. No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 reference case number 20-245706.