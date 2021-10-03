1 person shot and killed near North Portland park

The shooting was reported around 2:25 p.m. near North Williams Avenue and Stanton Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot and killed near a North Portland park Tuesday afternoon, according to police. No suspect information has been released.

The shooting was reported around 2:25 p.m. near North Williams Avenue and Stanton Street. The victim was found on a sidewalk near Dawson Park, which is located about a block from Randall Children’s hospital.

Homicide detectives from Portland police are investigating. Detectives believe there may have been several people in the park who left prior to officers arriving and may have information about the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457, or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040.