Self-described Proud Boy pleads not guilty to assault

Alan Swinney faces charges that include assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A self-described member of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges Thursday in Portland related to clashes between right- and left-wing demonstrators earlier this summer.

Alan Swinney faces charges that include assault and unlawful use of a weapon after authorities said he pointed a revolver at a protester during violent skirmishes in Portland streets and fired a paintball gun and mace at people on two occasions in August.