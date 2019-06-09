PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland woman caught a package thief on camera Wednesday afternoon, and said the same man has stolen from multiple homes in her neighborhood.

Video from a doorbell camera shows a dark purple pickup truck pulling up to a home on Southeast 58th Avenue, near Clinton Street. A guy jumps out with a big blue duffel bag.

“You could clearly see his face from the video,” said homeowner Erin Block.



After looking around, the man in the video walked up the stairs to Block’s porch. He rang the doorbell and when no one answered, he picked up a box from the porch, put it in his bag and left.



“It’s extremely frustrating,” said Block. “Maybe if someone recognizes him, the police can intervene.”

Block said the same guy also stole a package off her neighbor's porch. She said it’s been happening a lot lately.



“I should be able to have packages delivered to my house and not worry about it,” said Block. “I’m going to use an Amazon locker from now on.”



Block said crooks have also taken to using her property as a dumping ground, after hitting other homes.



“Underneath my porch is a popular place for people to come dump empty packages after they’ve been rifled through,” said Block. “I've been able to locate some neighbors’ stolen goods and return their property.”



Anyone with information on the man in the video was asked to call the Portland Police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

