PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers responded late Wednesday to a Southeast Portland apartment and a responding policeman fired his weapon, according to Portland police.

No one was injured by the gunfire, police said. A woman was taken into custody following the incident.

Officers arrived at 11:22 p.m. at the Stacy Lee Apartments, 141 NE 147th Ave., on a domestic disturbance call.

They contacted the people involved in the call when the policeman fired his gun.

Police said the names of the officer involved and the woman taken into custody will be released later. The officer is on paid leave while the investigation continues.