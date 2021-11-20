Portland police arrest DUII driver who crashed into patrol vehicle on I-84

Two officers were inside the parked patrol vehicle but no one was seriously hurt.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A DUII driver allegedly rear-ended a parked Portland Police Bureau vehicle on Interstate 84 in Portland early Saturday morning. Two officers were inside the patrol vehicle but no one was seriously hurt.

Portland police said a 22-year-old Tigard man struck the back of the patrol vehicle in a 2014 Kia Soul while officers were at the scene of a four-vehicle crash on I-84 eastbound near the Northeast 33rd Avenue exit around 12:45 a.m.

Police said the patrol vehicle had its emergency lights flashing overhead to alert cars that lanes ahead were blocked.

Police said the impact was at "freeway speeds," and the officers suffered some pain but neither they nor the driver of the Kia were seriously hurt. All three were taken to a hospital to be checked out.