Portland police asking for tips in 2014 double murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau (PPB) and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a double murder from 2014.

On October 30, 2014, Portland police were called to a home in Northeast Portland's Hazelwood Neighborhood at 12:32 p.m. on a report that there may be a dead person inside.

When police and medical arrived at the home, located in the 600 block of NE 114th Avenue, they found Jerry Ephrem and his wife, Helen Ephrem, dead inside due to homicidal violence.



There is no suspect information and no known reason why anyone would want to hurt the Ephrems, according to police.